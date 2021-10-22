5 best directions for Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

The road to the top has not been an easy one for former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Scottish superstar has glob-trotted all over the world to hone his craft and prove his doubters wrong.

Originally dubbed "The Chosen One" by Vince McMahon himself, McIntyre has enjoyed life at the very top, but he has also spent time in the wrestling basement as well. For example, his time as lead air guitarist for The 3 Man Band was nothing to write home about. With that said, this is a WWE superstar who refuses to accept mediocrity.

After being released by WWE in 2014, McIntyre never missed a beat. He would use this setback as a setup for something greater. He went on a global reckoning tour of domination, beginning with ICW. The Scottish-based promotion is like a home base for McIntyre and the fans welcomed him back with open arms.

ICW wasn't the only stop for Drew McIntyre. He would find success with other promotions such as Evolve, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and of course IMPACT Wrestling. All of these stops would be the catalyst for McIntyre's surprising return to WWE's NXT brand in 2017.

Since returning to WWE, McIntyre has been on quite the roll. After destroying everyone and everything in NXT, McIntyre was back on the main roster. But on this occasion, there was no time for air guitars and goofy gimmicks. This time it was all business. Now with the latest draft sending him back to Smackdown, he will be looking for a new foe to slay.

So who will it be? Will McIntyre seek another title shot? Let's dive into the five best potential opponents for the former WWE Champion.

#5 Former WWE United States Champion Cesaro

Cesaro has a lot of similarities with Drew McIntyre. These stars have both had times during their WWE careers where they were massively underutilized. Both Cesaro and McIntyre have also enjoyed a good amount of success on the independent scene as well.

Running this program would be beneficial for both Superstars. Cesaro could use a catalyst to elevate him to the upper card and Drew McIntyre could potentially provide that for him.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam