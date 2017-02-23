NXT (22 February, 2017): 5 Points to Note

A great show throughout with an epic end!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017, 16:34 IST

Oh no! What’s happening?

We were already excited about this week’s episode of NXT, considering we would find out who would challenge the undefeated Asuka for the women’s Championship. To be quite honest, we expected that segment to be the main event this week, however, it just happened to be the sequence that kickstarted the show.

Much like a crescendo, the show just kept getting better and better with every consecutive segment thereafter. The show was capped with a huge surprise return that absolutely blew our minds. So without further ado, let’s find out what happened this week on NXT television.

#5 An upset and some consolation

Peyton Royce proved how talented she is, this week

NXT has been, quite deliberately, holding off from having Asuka clash against Ember Moon, the only competitor who looks like she can defeat the undefeated NXT Women's Champion clean. We thought this week was Ember Moon’s time, considering the rest of the women’s roster seems far inferior to her, at least in terms of pure in-ring skills.

However, Peyton Royce picked up the win, pinning Liv Morgan while Ember Moon did not feature in most of the match. Thankfully, we later learned that this does not qualify Royce for a Takeover match but a title shot next week only (#DIY also get a title shot against the NXT Tag Team Champions ‘The Authors of Pain’ next week).

Does this mean Moon gets Asuka at the next Takeover in Orlando?

We suppose WWE is holding off from an Asuka vs Ember Moon clash as they are both babyfaces. However, it seems almost certain that the two will have a big match soon. We wonder if Moon would be the woman to end Asuka’s undefeated reign.