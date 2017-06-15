NXT: 5 Points to note (14 June, 2017)

The women proved that there's still steam left, after the Four Horsewomen's departure from NXT.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 14:56 IST

This week, NXT went where the main roster fears to tread

Much like this week's episode of SmackDown Live, NXT was a ‘nothing’ show really until the very end. At the conclusion of the show, the main event left us on a high note, but the rest of the show was crammed with ‘filler’.

It did not help that the Full Sail University audience was only a shadow of what they used to be, in terms of energy. However, storylines were advanced as we move towards yet another NXT Takeover special. We bring you five highlights from the show, in our weekly recap.

#5 NXT Women's Division finally shines

This was awesome. Clap-clap- clapclapclap .

It’s been a long and trying road for the women of NXT thus far. Not only have they lived in the shadow of the Four Horsewomen, their matches have been the weak link in every NXT Takeover special.

Asuka’s reign owes its existence, in our opinion, in part, to the fact that she really had no contender who could hold the title and be seen as a believable NXT Women’s Champion. Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot rose to the challenge this week, and boy, did they deliver!

In the main event of the evening, Ruby Riot showed some fiery athleticism that had been missing in the women’s division for a long time. Asuka was great as always, and while Nikki Cross’ gimmick does not truly allow her to shine as a legitimate wrestler, she took an awful lot of punishment.

The brawl continued to the back where Asuka banged Cross against a garage door and the latter drowned the Women’s Champion in some icy cold water. The table spot at the end was breathtaking as well. We commend these women for a great performance indeed.