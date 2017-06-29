NXT: 5 Points to Note (28th June, 2017)

The women create history, a familiar face returns & much more.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jun 2017, 15:00 IST

Did we just witness the most physical women's match in history?

We recently reported how this week is a historic one for women's wrestling. Not only did the women main event Raw, in the first ever Women’s Gauntlet match, the women of SmackDown Live made history as they crowned the first undisputed Miss Money in the Bank in the main event segment too.

Good things always come in threes, and Asuka took on Nikki Cross in the first ever Last Woman Standing match in history, in the main event segment of this week’s episode of NXT. What a battle it was. Let’s discuss the match, and much more in our weekly dose of ‘5 points to note’ from NXT!

#5 Three title matches in three weeks!

Heavy Machinery vs. Authors of Pain was made official this week!

Gone are the days when title matches would be reserved exclusively for NXT Takeover Specials, with the odd title match taking place in the weekly television show. NXT realises that the brand does not have the same star power that it once did, and therefore, has blessed us with three title matches over the next three weeks.

While it is unlikely that we will see even one title change on television (no, we’ve not read the spoilers yet), it just makes the episodes feel far more important. We were blown away by just how physical the match between Nikki Cross and Asuka was this week, we’re intrigued to see how the personal rivalry between Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong plays out in the coming weeks and we learned this week that Heavy Machinery will square off against The Authors of Pain, in two weeks.

This is a great way to make the television show feel special, and we applaud NXT for taking this bold step.