NXT: 5 points to note (31st May, 2017)

NXT returned to Full Sail and brought us many surprises.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2017, 13:39 IST

A solid main event culminated with an interesting development

While we are technically two weeks removed from NXT Takeover: Chicago, last week’s episode had been filmed at the Allstate Arena and did not really move any storylines along. This was the first episode of a brand, or grand, or ‘glorious’ new era, if you will, and we witnessed a promising start to the new season until the next Takeover special comes along.

There were enough developments in this episode to warrant a thumbs up rating from us – beginning with a brand new theme song, and culminating in a huge return to close the show, this was a really cool episode of the yellow brand.

Without further ado, we bring you 5 points to note from NXT!

#5 A big return evened the numbers

No Way Jose was back in the groove at Full Sail University

Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno teamed up to take on Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe from SAnitY in the main event of the evening. Killian Dain was on the outside, keeping a close watch and even interfering in the match to tip the odds in favour of the heels in this big match.

Every time the babyfaces would gain control, the numbers game would catch up with them, as has been the case with SAnitY from the very start. Just when it seemed like all hope was lost, No Way Jose made his triumphant return to NXT.

If you remember, No Way Jose was taken out on Wrestlemania weekend by SAnitY right before his big match at NXT Takeover: Orlando, and he had to be replaced by the very talented Kassius Ohno. This time, he helped the faces take out SAnitY and even the odds.

It will be very interesting to see what the long-term plan for No Way Jose is, moving forward. Will he dominate the mid card or maybe even form a tag team to challenge The Authors of Pain, considering the lack of tag teams in NXT.