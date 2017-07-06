NXT- 5 Points to Note (5th July, 2017)

Only two matches but lots of storytelling this week.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jul 2017, 12:55 IST

Things got heated and personal, in the evening's main event match

NXT has often been accused of being too focused on the matches themselves, and not the most integral aspect of sports entertainment- the storytelling. Many critics would have shut up after witnessing this week’s power-packed show, which featured just two matches and loads of storytelling.

Because of the duration of the matches, they had time to breathe, and each was more than just a collection of spots stitched together. Each match told a story that furthered the character development of the participants involved. The backstage segments too punctuated this forward-thinking approach by the yellow brand. We bring you 5 points that really caught our attention, this week.

#5 From triumph to dismay

Having Roderick Strong’s family at ringside, made the match meaningful

This was supposed to be Roderick Strong’s crowning moment. Having shared his story of coming from rags to riches, from a trailer park to a prominent position in the professional wrestling world, his story was inspiring and eye opening. His family was at ringside, to see Strong have his moment in the sun and be crowned the new NXT Champion. For a split second during this hard-hitting match, we actually thought that Strong might have achieved the impossible. Unfortunately, it was all for nought, and the championship is still ‘Glorious’.

Kudos to NXT for making us so invested in a match that did not take place at a Takeover but the weekly television show instead. Kudos to MMA fighter Marina Shafir for being at ringside and adding a new dimension to the contest. Kudos to the commentary dream team of Nigel McGuinness and Mauro Ranallo for getting us so invested in the battle at hand. This was a very different kind of main — a story of dismay and triumph, of highs and lows, of an underdog’s destiny that is yet unfulfilled.

