NXT- 5 Points to Note: Seth Rollins makes a surprise appearance, Former champion returns

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.88K // 08 Aug 2019, 10:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Not the most exciting episode of NXT before TakeOver: Toronto

I'm guessing that WWE wants to leave all of the action for the actual show. Which is why the episode of NXT before TakeOver: Toronto wasn't all that good, in my personal opinion.

There were only three major segments including one real match. The video packages that played were nice, but this was little more than a precursor for the show that will kick off SummerSlam weekend in just a few short days.

As always, I invite you to share your thoughts and leave a comment in the section below, if you have any comments about the show that is. There was frankly little to write home about with regard to this particular show.

Do you think that TakeOver will be better than the main show, or will NXT not be able to compete with the main roster on SummerSlam weekend?

#5 A reboot for Breezango?

The Fashion Files were the most entertaining thing about SmackDown Live not long ago and then they were shelved for no reason at all, completely out of the blue. Now Breezango has reunited in NXT, and they have a new intensity as well as a new outlook. So much so, that they are teasing a change in gimmick for when they compete next.

Fandango informed Breeze that they'd spent so much time policing others that they'd stopped policing themselves in the process. Fandango and Tyler Breeze will probably showcase a new side to their persona when they take on Breezango on next week's big show. This is likely to happen in Toronto, outside the TakeOver card.

What do you guys think that their new persona will be when these two beloved superstars make their re-debut of sorts, against the Forgotten Sons? Will this get over when they transition to the main roster in due time?

1 / 5 NEXT