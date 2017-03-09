NXT (8th March, 2017): 5 Points to Note

A majestic return, two massive announcements & a power packed main event.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 09 Mar 2017, 14:08 IST

NXT ended with a very thrilling encounter between two talented superstars

After a terrible Fastlane pay-per-view, a decent episode of Raw and an underwhelming Smackdown, we arrive at NXT. Wednesday Nights have been our favourite part of the week for many months now and this week was really no different.

We noticed a change in the presentation of NXT...it just felt a little different than usual with more ‘sports entertainment’ segments, the infusion of more reality in one particular segment (as we will touch upon soon) as well as two non-matches in addition to the actual matches. Without spoiling anything for you, we present 5 Points to Note from NXT.

#5 Real life injury plays out

We witnessed the scary aftermath of Ember Moon’s finisher

Billie Kay had suffered a legitimate injury during her match with Ember Moon, when the latter delivered the Eclipse (top-rope corkscrew stunner) to the Aussie. This feud began backstage with Kay and her partner Peyton Royce searching for a place to put up their NXT award.

In doing so, they got into an altercation with Ember Moon, who was training at the time. This was a great way to get a glimpse of what really goes on in the NXT Performance Center, and gain an all-access pass into the sacred home ground of NXT.

After a relatively short match (that William Regal was watching backstage, as was mentioned by the announce team) Moon delivered her finisher and left the ring victorious. However, much to our shock and dismay, Kay wasn’t moving at all.

We saw doctors and medical personnel come to the ringside and help her up. While one can never be sure what is a work and what is a legitimate injury in WWE and NXT, Kay went to Twitter and mentioned that she will be okay. She had just tweaked her neck.