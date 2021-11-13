The Good, the Bad, and the NXT [9th November 2021]

NXT 2.0 is still in its fallout from Halloween Havoc, as well as in the midst of a rebuilding phase following a complete overhaul of the brand. NXT 2.0 returned again on Tuesday for another night of action.

Let's delve into the good and bad points of NXT 2.0 this week:

The Good of NXT 2.0

Io Shiri, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro faced off against Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin (Toxic Attraction). The match was solid and the standout performers were Shirai and Gigi Dolin. The two have great chemistry and could be solid picks for a singles feud in the future. Dolin ultimately got the win over Kayden Carter.

Kay Lee Ray faced off against Japanese star Sarray in a hard hitting affair. This match showed two of the best the NXT women's division has to offer. The two share great chemistry and can tell an incredible story. Kay Lee Ray is the longest reigning NXT UK Women's Champion and may be pushed as the face of the rebranded NXT 2.0 following her victory over Sarray.

Dexter Lumis joined the commentary team during the match between Pete Dunne and Carmelo Hayes. This was a perfect comedy moment and the question remains who he set his sights on. Dunne got the better of Hayes in an exhilirating match which defines the new NXT.

The Bad of NXT 2.0

Let's look at what wasn't so great during this week's episode of NXT 2.0. The bad starts with the new NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Despite beating Requel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc, Rose has been an underwhelming champion so far. She isn't the best in the ring and her mic skills don't feel like that of a champion.

The promos this week were disappointing and this seems like a clear weakness on the new NXT. There is a clear divide between the likes of Pete Dunne, Dakota Kai, Kyle O'Riley and everyone else. Despite being new, the wrestlers should be competent on the mic before being put on TV.

How was NXT 2.0 this week?

NXT 2.0 feels gimmicky. It is very light-hearted and fun, but goes against what NXT was. If that's what you're looking for, then this show is for you. If you want the yellow and black back, you'll be sorely disappointed.

The repackaging of NXT as a bright colorful developmental brand doesn't feel like it's working. While I watch this brand change and develop, I can't help but think performers like Dakota Kai, Pete Dunne, Kay Lee Ray and Kyle O'Reilly really don't fit in anymore.

