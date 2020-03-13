NXT and AEW Ratings: Latest viewership figures and a stunning drop revealed

The latest figures are in

The latest viewership figures are in following the latest round of broadcasts from WWE NXT and All Elite Wrestling.

The two shows, airing on the USA Network and TNT respectively, represent one of the most popular nights of the week for wrestling fans, with tremendous action on offer regardless of your tastes.

This week, AEW's Dynamite show featured a tag team bout as Hangman Adam Page & Dustin Rhodes defeated Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, while NXT was also main evented by tag action as The Broserweights successfully defended their NXT tag team championships against previous incumbents, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly.

While both shows produced fine action, it is once again AEW who walked away with the higher viewing figure, according to the overnight averages compiled by Showbuzz Daily.

Their show drew 766,000 viewers, compared to NXT's figure of 697,000, continuing their relative dominance in that respect. What's interesting this week, however, is that both companies have seen a drop in viewership, most notably AEW. Their number from Wednesday is down some 140,000 compared to NXT's week-on-week decline of 21,000.

Granted, nobody is going to start a competition by keeping score of who loses the least viewers, but the sharp drop is something to note. Equally, though, there is the mitigating factor that this week's television viewership will have been dominated, by and large, by news coverage of the global Coronavirus outbreak.