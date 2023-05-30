NXT Battleground star to get involved with major main roster feud - 4 WWE stars (apart from Lita) who could team up with Becky Lynch

There was a time when it wouldn't be unusual for WWE to feature zero storylines for female superstars. Thankfully, that time has come and passed. Today, the company has numerous championships for the women's division across its three brands, which offer big-time matches and stories.

Even more intriguing, however, is that the women's division finally has non-title stories regularly taking place too. The best example of a non-title storyline involving the women's roster currently is the one between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

The two began feuding following the Hall of Famer's heel turn and assault on both Lynch and Trish's former bestie Lita. RAW's Zoey Stark, who was recently called up from NXT, has joined the angle as an associate of Stratus'. This has been bad news for The Man.

Becky has been fighting off both Trish and Zoey since Night of Champions this past weekend but clearly can't handle the two blondes on her own. With Lita seemingly nowhere to be found, Big Time Becks will need someone else to stand by her side. Who could join Becky on the red brand?

Below are four WWE stars (apart from Lita) who could team up with Becky Lynch.

#4. Tegan Nox is a natural babyface

Tegan Nox and Cathy Kelley

Tegan Nox is a popular babyface currently assigned to Monday Night RAW. The former NXT star first began wrestling in WWE back in 2017. She was released by the promotion in 2021 but was re-hired upon Triple H gaining control in 2022.

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard was drafted to WWE RAW around a month ago but is yet to properly debut on the red brand. She has been competing on Main Event, seemingly testing out a new heel role.

While Nox has been a heel on Main Event, that direction could be changed once she properly debuts on RAW. Tegan is a natural babyface, and given her history of helping others, including Natalya, she could stand up for Big Time Becks. The Welsh-Irish duo could be enough to fight off Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus.

#3. Candice LeRae received spotlight on RAW

Candice LeRae is a veteran of the squared circle. She wrestled for well over a decade before signing with WWE and has since had major matches on NXT, NXT TakeOver events, and RAW.

The Poison Pixie didn't compete on Monday Night RAW, instead wrestling Tegan Nox on the WWE Main Event taping prior to the show beginning. Despite not competing on the red brand, she did receive a spotlight, courtesy of an excellent video package to hype her up to the audience.

LeRae is extremely likable, just like Nox, but with even more experience. She and Becky Lynch could be a formidable duo. Plus, Candice is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, so her tag team expertise could help The Man and The Poison Pixie take out their competition.

#2. Emma needs a consistent role of some kind

Emma and Riddick Moss

Emma is arguably the most underrated female star in WWE. She helped usher in the Diva's Revolution on NXT, which later turned into the Women's Evolution. Emma hasn't yet held a title in World Wrestling Entertainment, but she was in the finals of the inaugural NXT Women's Championship Tournament.

The Australian star was released by WWE back in 2017 and competed for Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling, and in various indie promotions until re-signing with the company last year. She was a member of the SmackDown brand.

Now that Emma has moved to Monday Night RAW, she could be a part of this ongoing saga. She's thus far only competed on Main Event since being drafted, so it wouldn't be difficult to slide her into this storyline.

If nothing else, the Australian star needs consistent television time, which this would certainly provide.

#1. Lyra Valkyria could join WWE's main roster

Andrew @bigtimeEST Time to debut Lyra Valkyria as Becky Lynch’s backup against Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark.



Lyra and Becky trained at the same wrestling school in Ireland. Time to debut Lyra Valkyria as Becky Lynch’s backup against Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark.Lyra and Becky trained at the same wrestling school in Ireland. https://t.co/iXFobCfVPP

Lyra Valkyria is a WWE star currently signed to NXT. She first joined the promotion in 2020 and competed on NXT UK under the name Aoife Valkyrie until the brand shut down in 2022. She has since moved to the United States.

The NXT star was recently part of a major Premium Live Event. She battled Tiffany Stratton at NXT Battleground 2023 in Lowell, Massachusetts. The two battled over the vacant NXT Women's Championship following Indi Hartwell being called up to the main roster.

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are both Irish, and the younger star even trained in the same school as The Man. Given Lyra's recent rise and the links she and Big Time Becks share, she could be a great choice to help Lynch fight the devious duo. Plus, Trish is giving Zoey the rub, so Becky could, in turn, do the same for Lyra.

