NXT Championship match confirmed for tonight

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 05 Nov 2019, 08:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins was faced with a difficult decision

Adam Cole faced Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live, defending his NXT Championship against The Planet's Champion. It was an incredible contest, and several times over, the WWE Universe thought they'd found a brand new champion in Bryan.

Cole, however, proved to be one step ahead of the former WWE Champion. Countering the Knee Plus with a superkick, Cole finished off Bryan with a Panama Sunrise and the Last Shot, giving him a definitive and clean victory over one of the company's greatest Superstars.

Backed by the Undisputed Era, Cole is no coward and has defended his title on numerous occasions in the past few months. And following a pretty tense moment with the Architect tonight, it looks like he'll put his gold on the line once again.

Seth Rollins will return to NXT as its top guy

Adam Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era stood on the ring apron while Triple H offered Seth Rollins an interesting deal. The King of Kings and the Kingslayer were once an unstoppable force, and Triple H wanted to bring that union back, offering Rollins a spot on the roster.

While Rollins was unable to give his answer as a brawl broke out between NXT Superstars and the RAW locker room, he gave Triple H what he wanted backstage. However, it came at a price. Rollins refused to return to NXT as a soldier. No, he wanted to go back to Full Sail as the top dog, and demanded a shot at Adam Cole's NXT Championship.

Triple H was eager to make it official, welcoming Rollins back into the fold. Tonight, the former Universal Champion would get a shot at redemption, looking to become a two-time NXT Champion.

For all of your news, rumors, results and more, be sure to follow Sportskeeda Wrestling & Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter! And join us here to rate all of the latest WWE matches!