NXT ends with the tease of the impending debut of former IMPACT star

It's been hinted at for a while, but did we finally get confirmation?

This recent WWE signee had his face debut at the end of tonight's NXT.

Now, who might THIS be?

Despite the fact that they've had to hold their latest events inside empty arenas, neither WWE or AEW have let that stop them from debuting new talent. While NXT tonight saw the on-screen debut of manager Malcolm Bevins (the former Stokely Charmichael) and his Headshrinkers/Authors of Pain-esque tag team, it was the final seconds of the show that got people talking.

The final segment of this week's NXT on USA involved Triple H bringing together both Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, insisting they decide where and when they're going to settle their differences. After asking them if they wanted to do it "now", Gargano suggested the two former NXT Champions throw down in "two weeks".

For those keeping score at home, that's the episode of NXT following WrestleMania 36.

Once the match was agreed upon by both parties, however, things got kind of weird.

Music and sound effects similar to those of Sting's when he first debuted in WWE began to play, complete with birds crowing and creepy imagery. Amongst it all was a very indentifiable image of one Killer Kross. There have been vignettes running in the past few weeks suggesting the impending arrival of a new force in NXT and now it is almost clear that we will see the former IMPACT star in WWE very soon.

You can watch the whole segment below but you can also jump to 4:21 to get to the Killer Kross segment.

So, what are you guys thinking? Do you think this is how Kross should be introduced to the WWE Universe? Was it just me, or was Triple H insinuating that this final Ciampa/Gargano match should take place at WrestleMania? Was it just me or did the matches during tonight's NXT not really need a crowd as much as Raw or SmackDown's did?

Comments section - Share your thoughts with us.