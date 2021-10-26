NXT Halloween Havoc: 5 finishes to Tommaso Ciampa vs Bron Breakker

NXT Halloween Havoc will play host to several championship matches on Tuesday night, and it appears that things could get very interesting

LA Knight will host the special show that will see Tommaso Ciampa defend his NXT Championship against Bron Breakker in arguably the biggest match of the night.

Ciampa is one of the most experienced men in NXT. He has become a lot bigger and fitter over the past few months and won the title after Samoa Joe relinquished it.

Meanwhile, Breakker entered the title picture on the first night of NXT 2.0. He confronted Ciampa on the night he won the title and has been on The Blackheart’s case ever since.

The two superstars have already teamed up to pick up a couple of victories, but they will be on opposite sides on Tuesday.

Will Halloween Havoc give the new superstar a chance to become the new NXT Champion? Or will Tommaso Ciampa prove once again that he can defeat anyone he wants to defend Goldie?

Sparks will fly when these two aggressive men collide at NXT Halloween Havoc. Take a look at the five ways the match between Ciampa and Bron Breakker could come to an end on Tuesday night.

#5. Tommaso Ciampa successfully retains his NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc

Tommaso Ciampa will walk into NXT Halloween Havoc as the top men’s champion of the brand. Ciampa is in his second reign as the NXT Champion and is yet to lose the title even once.

The Blackheart is one of the top men in WWE today and has been one of the best champions of the brand. That is one of the many reasons he has been trusted with the NXT Championship once again after Samoa Joe’s injury.

WWE is still rebuilding NXT after bringing some changes to the brand. This could force the creative team to keep a dominant champion at the top who can carry the locker room for some time.

At Halloween Havoc, NXT could look to keep the title on Ciampa for some more time. He is the most experienced superstar in NXT today and could help the revamped brand grow quickly.

The Blackheart could hit The Fairytale Ending and hand Bron Breakker his first loss in NXT 2.0. It will be the perfect way to break Breakker’s short win streak without denting his value.

Meanwhile, Ciampa could continue his reign for some more time before dropping the title to an established superstar on the brand. Keeping the title on Ciampa could be the right decision at Halloween Havoc.

