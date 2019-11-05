NXT invades Monday Night Raw

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 05 Nov 2019, 08:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The General Triple H led the charge in yet another attack

Seth Rollins surrounded by the Undisputed Era

On SmackDown this past Friday, NXT absolutely decimated the Blue Brand. Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, and Bianca Belair left the roster on their backs as the Black & Gold Brand stood united.

With NXT's domination of one of WWE's top brands, it was expected that the roster would wreak havoc on RAW tonight. After all, Triple H said that they were ready for war, and they were bringing it to RAW and SmackDown. Well, tonight, they delivered on that promise.

Seth Rollins went to the ring tonight to address the WWE Universe about what's next for him. After his loss to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Rollins wasn't exactly sure what was next for him. However, he was quickly interrupted by the Undisputed Era and Triple H, and the latter had a pretty interesting offer for The Architect.

The Game wondered if Rollins would be happier back on NXT where his WWE career started. Before he could get an answer, The OC intervened.

The Undisputed Era and NXT run into RAW's locker room

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows didn't let Triple H's ultimatum sit too long, as they rushed the ring to scare off the Undisputed Era. However, they were intercepted by two of NXT's giants, Dominik Dijakovic and Damien Priest.

Dijakovic and Priest, along with the UE, laid out the OC in no time. While Seth Rollins stood in the middle of the ring staring at the carnage, the RAW locker room rushed the ringside area, forcing NXT to retreat.

Though they quelled the invasion for now, it's hard to believe that NXT's finished with the flagship show.

For all of your news, rumors, and results, be sure to follow Sportskeeda MMA and Sportskeeda Wrestling on Twitter! And while you're at it, make sure to rate the latest WWE matches!