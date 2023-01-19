With over 100 WWE stars between RAW and SmackDown, not every performer will be used. Some get injured throughout the year, while others dominate the title pictures. Coming up with a creative plan for a person can also keep a star off of TV.

Getting on TV in any way is good so that fans don't forget a performer. What doesn't help is when a particular star is miscast or misused. Bobby Lashley struggled as a babyface once he returned to WWE.

With a heel turn and MVP as his mouthpiece, he won the WWE Championship on a few occasions.

Becky Lynch was overlooked and stepped over by others like Charlotte Flair. Because of that, her morph into The Man forced WWE's hands. She became too popular to ignore, so much so that she became the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania.

While Lashley and Lynch are currently portraying successful characters, there are a handful of other stars who are not. Here are five current WWE performers and how Triple H should use them.

#5. Shayna Baszler needs to be booked like her NXT character

The Queen of Spades hasn't had much singles success on the WWE main roster.

Shayna Baszler was one of the most dominant and feared Women's Champions in NXT history. On the main roster, she has only won tag team gold. That should change since she's a legitimately dangerous former MMA fighter.

Once Ronda Rousey returned and regained the SmackDown Women's title, Baszler acted as an underboss for Rousey. The Queen of Spades would lose to the Champ's upcoming challengers, further hurting her stock.

Baszler needs to be booked like she originally was in NXT - as one of the most dangerous women in pro wrestling. She can play the part well, but playing second fiddle makes her seem like a pushover. Liv Morgan even beat her at Clash at the Castle.

#4. Lacey Evans could go to NXT or join the women's tag division

The Sassy Southern Belle gimmick worked for Evans.

Lacey Evans' return to WWE on the April 8, 2022, episode of SmackDown after giving birth to her second child has been disappointing. She originally appeared in vignettes after WrestleMania 38.

It looked like she was going to be a face character that took power from her troubled past. Over the next few months, however, her character quickly lost steam.

The changeover from Vince McMahon to Triple H forced another restart since McMahon pushed Evans more than The Game. The head of creative should either send Evans to NXT or put her in the tag team division. She and Sonya Deville could be a dastardly heel duo. Evans just needs a well-defined role as a heel or a face and no ambiguity.

If she stays on SmackDown, she will likely get lost in the shuffle. She won't be the one to dethrone Charlotte Flair, which could be a feud in the near future. In NXT, she could be used as a tested main-roster veteran who could help young stars. She could even team up with Arianna Grace or Tiffany Stratton.

#3. Johnny Gargano should be booked as a scrappy underdog

Johnny Wrestling is currently out with an injury.

Booking Johnny Gargano - at least for Triple H - should be a no-brainer. He's known as Johnny Wrestling, so have him put forth extraordinary wrestling matches. The results can be a mix of wins and losses, but emphasize that he is scrappy and relentless.

This booking method worked for Daniel Bryan, leading to a run as WWE Champion. On his return to the Stamford-based promotion, Gargano has been more of a comedic performer, which is fine. He has great timing and is funny.

WWE needs underdog babyfaces, and Johnny Wrestling built his reputation on just that in NXT. Gargano has already lost to the Giant Omos, so they could revisit that match but have Johnny come out on top.

#2. Charlotte Flair should be a gatekeeper for up-and-coming WWE stars

Some fans like Charlotte Flair, but a good portion are tired of her constant presence in the title picture. While fans are still basking in her latest return, Flair needs to be used outside the title picture. It won't be long before other fans tire of her usual dominance.

A big reason for the positive reaction was that she had been away for months, and people didn't like Ronda Rousey. Since The Queen hasn't been used in storylines outside of championships, it’s hard to get invested when she's challenged by a less-established wrestler.

Going forward, the best use of her talents will be to test newer and up-and-coming stars. A big win over Flair would do wonders for those performers due to The Queen's standing in WWE.

Have her be a heel obstacle that occasionally loses to younger stars. It will make her matches more watchable rather than knowing she will beat every opponent.

#1. Rhea Ripley should focus more on herself

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Step to @dominik_35 , you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa , it doesn’t faze me. Step to @dominik_35, you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa , it doesn’t faze me. https://t.co/nZtLGdjZs9

The former NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion should also be easy to book. Rhea Ripley missed her title match against Bianca Belair at last summer's Money in the Bank due to an injury. While she has stood up to some of the men on the roster, she should be dominating the women.

As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley has acted as more of a snarky agitator with Dominik Mysterio. Her role in the group's angles is more focused on tricks and schemes rather than on her dominating the RAW Women's division.

This will hopefully change if Ripley wins the Royal Rumble. Bianca Belair could lose the RAW Women's title, as she's held it since WrestleMania 38. The Nightmare used to be booked better than The EST, but that hasn't been the case over the last two years.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : Which WWE star needs to be used differently? Charlotte Flair Rhea Ripley 0 votes