WWE NXT News: Thea Trinidad gets a new in-ring name

A flashy new name for one of the newest additions to NXT...

by Jeremy Bennett News 14 Jul 2017, 23:00 IST

Thea Trinidad signed a deal with NXT last month...

What’s the story?

The latest round of NXT tapings that occurred this week had many interesting takeaways. One of which was WWE’s latest signing’s new name. After signing with the WWE last month, Thea Trinidad now has a new ring name which is Zolita Vega.

In case you didn’t know...

Zolita Vega is the fiancee of former WWE Superstar Austin Aries. She made her pro wrestling debut in 2010 wrestling for Impact Wrestling, Shine, and other various indie promotions. She held the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Sarita in 2011. Impact Wrestling retired the title in 2013.

The heart of the matter...

Vega has appeared in recent editions of the NXT television show getting in heated arguments with Andrade Cien Almas. The recent NXT taping spoilers confirmed that she is now the valet for Almas as she accompanied him to the ring in a match against No Way Jose.

Expect Vega in a prominent role at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III as Almas has challenged the returning Johnny Gargano to a match on August 19th.

What’s next?

Vega’s official debut as Almas’ valet will occur sometime within the next few weeks of NXT on Wednesday nights. There is still one episode from the older tapings yet to air.

Author’s take...

A very flashy name indeed for Thea Trinidad. Based on the fire we’ve seen from her during her first NXT appearances, I would say the name fits. Hopefully, they do not use her for just a valet role, as she is a great wrestler from the time I saw her on Impact Wrestling with Sarita.