NXT No Mercy 2023, Jimmy Uso & The Bloodline Drama On past SmackDown - 6 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock continue to offer new full-length programs every week. After a drought for quite some time, the streaming services have picked up the slack in recent weeks, with this one being no exception.

Monday saw the standard upload of RAW Talk, but 10 classic episodes of WWF Superstars were also added on-demand earlier on the same day. On Tuesday, a week-old episode of NXT was made available for most subscribers.

Wednesday featured two standard uploads, with a month-old episode of RAW made available early on and then a new edition of The Bump. The Street Profits were the in-studio guests. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on-demand.

The weekend will be pretty busy, as a handful of new shows with fresh in-ring action will air. Beyond that, two programs that first made air elsewhere will become available on-demand. What full-length shows are set to arrive?

#6. The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown is back with a new episode this weekend. The popular show will air on Saturday, September 30. The program breaks down all the action from Friday Night SmackDown the prior night.

For those aware, the series is an analysis show featuring Matt Camp and Megan Morant going over everything that happened on SmackDown. Select interviews featuring stars from the blue brand are spliced in throughout the broadcast.

Last week's show is available on-demand, but the interview portion can be seen in the video above. The Latino World Order was the first to be interviewed, with Charlotte Flair next up. The final chat was with the cocky duo of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

#5. WWE Main Event & #4. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows, will be available on-demand

Two programs recently aired elsewhere will soon be available on WWE Network and Peacock. Due to television contracts, RAW and SmackDown episodes are subject to 30-day delays. Meanwhile, Main Event and NXT Level Up have a short window of around two weeks before they can stream elsewhere other than Hulu.

WWE Main Event from September 7, 2023, will become available on Saturday, September 30. The opening bout featured Tommaso Ciampa vs. Riddick Moss, filmed a few weeks before the latter's release. The main event saw Bronson Reed battle Akira Tozawa.

Friday Night SmackDown from September 1, 2023, will be added to the archives on Sunday, October 1. This show featured more drama within The Bloodline, primarily with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Bayley and Shotzi also clashed on the show.

#3. NXT No Mercy 2023 & #2. NXT No Mercy 2023 Kickoff

Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton

A big-time Premium Live Event will air on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. NXT No Mercy 2023 will stream at 8 PM EST on Saturday, September 30. A one-hour Kickoff show will air prior, beginning at 7 PM EST.

The epic event is set to take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The big two matches that headline the show include Ilja Dragunov challenging Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship and Tiffany Stratton challenging Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Title.

Other bouts have been announced for the show, too. SmackDown's Butch will clash with Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup, plus Trick Williams will challenge Dirty Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship. With other stars also appearing, No Mercy is set to be a big-time event.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, September 29. The show will air at 10 PM EST following SmackDown on FOX. It will also be available on-demand for WWE Network subscribers, but those subscribed to Peacock must wait a few weeks to watch the show back.

Three big bouts are set to take place. The main event of this week's show will see Oro Mensah clash with Tavion Heights. Oro will be joined ringside by Noam Dar, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend.

Additionally, fan-favorite Fallon Henley will clash with the returning Arianna Grace. Grace is the daughter of Santino Marella and has been out of action for quite some time due to an injury. Lastly, Myles Borne will battle Riley Osborne.

