NXT Results: Chaotic finish to Kross vs Balor 2; Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion crashes Million Dollar Faceoff

This week's edition of NXT was action-packed, as we began setting up for the next major event, TakeOver: In Your House. Our main event, of course, was the NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Karrion Kross, a long-awaited rematch from TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Several teams revealed their intentions of going after the NXT Tag Team Titles. MSK would hear from the Grizzled Young Veterans, Imperium, and more, leading to a major announcement for next week.

Franky Monet made her in-ring debut tonight as well, and La Wera Loca was all business. With Monet and Sarray on the roster, Raquel Gonzalez has a lot of competition for her gold.

Speaking of Gonzalez, we kicked the night off with the previous two NXT Women's Tag Team Champion teams, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon taking on Dakota Kai and the NXT Women's Champion.

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai on NXT

Raquel Gonzalez countered the speedy offense of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart with her unmatched brute force. Moon eventually earned a few near falls over Gonzalez but was caught a mid-cross body. Gonzalez tagged out before slamming Moon, and Dakota Kai followed with a leaping double-foot stomp.

Moon made it to her partner, and Blackheart caught Kai with a reverse slingblade before hitting that running senton in the ropes. The Tank Girls of NXT hit Kai with an elbow drop/standing moonsault combination, but Dakota kicked out. Blackheart locked Kai in a Texas Cloverleaf in the middle of the ring.

Kai was in extreme agony but refused to tap out. Gonzalez reached in, bringing her friend to safety before tagging in. The NXT Women's Champion demolished Blackheart as we cut to break, hitting a big series of elbow drops.

Back to the match on NXT, Moon tagged in and hammered Gonzalez with a series of big right hands. A handspring dropkick and a Codebreaker left Gonzalez in serious trouble, only for Kai to distract Moon and make the save. Gonzalez and Moon hit an elevated Go To Kick, but Blackheart broke the pin up.

Moon made it to her partner and Blackheart battered Kai with a nasty kicking combination. A fireman's spin-out facebuster dropped Kai for another two-count.

Gonzalez saved Kai from certain doom but was taken down by the opponents for the trouble. Moon trapped Kai in a modified STF, and it seemed she was going to tap. Unfortunately for Moon, Gonzalez made the save.

Moon wasn't finished, though, and countered the one-armed powerbomb with the Eclipse. Moon and Blackheart drove Kai into the mat with the dominator/cutter combination, earning them a much-needed win over their rivals.

Results: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez via pinfall.

Grade: B

After the match, Gonzalez attacked Shotzi Blackheart while Dakota Kai forced Ember Moon to watch on.

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and "Toothless Timmy" Timothy Thatcher cut a promo on the Grizzled Young Veterans, claiming they were tied at this point 1-to-1.

It was time to finish this once and for all. After that, it would be onto MSK for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

