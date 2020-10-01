It's the go-home show for NXT, but that didn't mean the Black and Gold Brand was taking tonight easy. Kushida, the man facing The Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver, had a warm-up match tonight against Tony Nese.

We also saw Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly come face to face days before their NXT Championship bout, with Shawn Michaels as the mediator. Speaking of Undisputed Era members, Adam Cole also addressed the NXT locker room with an impassioned speech.

Our main event featured the NXT North American Champion and NXT Women's Champion in a tag team match against NXT's Power Couple. Would Damian Priest and Io Shirai pick up some much-needed momentum against the Gargano Family?

We kicked off the night with an epic clash between Shotzi Blackheart and Dakota Kai.

Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai w/Raquel Gonzalez on NXT

Dakota Kai and Shotzi Blackheart traded pinfall attempts early on. Blackheart hit a reverse atomic drop and split-legged leg drop, Jeff Hardy style. An arm breaker and a double arm-trapped kicking combination left Kai down for a two-count.

A modified Indian deathlock allowed Shotzi to work over all four of Kai's extremities. Kai finally responded, dropping Blackheart with a brainbuster. She pressed her knees against Blackheart's face in the ropes but missed a boot. Blackheart tried to take advantage, only to be distracted by Gonzalz.

A backbreaker connected, leaving Blackheart writhing in pain. Kai turned up the heat, locking in a bow-and-arrow submission. Blackheart escaped, and stopped a face wash in the corner for a diving sunset flip.

Kai kicked out and waylaid Blackheart with a huge big boot for a two-count. Blackheart responded with a kicking combination ending with a step-up enziguri. Kai was left no the second rope where a running senton crashed into the Captain of Team Kick. A beautiful bridging tiger suplex put Kai down for two.

Blackheart avoided a Go 2 Kick, but was booted in the face while stuck in between the ropes. She responded with a kick to the knee, dropping Kai face first on the apron. Blackheart and Kai traded elbows, and Kai got seemingly got the upper hand with the scorpion kick.

However, Blackheart responded with a switchblade kick that set up a Sliced Bread No. 2 on the apron, leading to both women landing on their heads. Back inside, Gonzalez tripped up Blackheart before she could follow up, leading to Rhea Ripley rushing Kai's bodyguard.

Kai missed the big boot in the corner once again and was rolled up with a schoolboy for the win.

Results: Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: A+

Tom Phillips interviewed both the NXT Cruiserweight Champion and his challenger, Santos Escobar and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott respectively. Swerve stated that he's the only one in the entire WWE to hold a victory over Escobar.

Escobar called Swerve a parasite. All he does is complain about what is and isn't fair. At TakeOver, it's going to be a fair match, and he's going to put an end to Swerve's quest for the title.

"At #NXTTakeOver 31, all of your showcasing won't be enough... what you call "a bag of tricks," I call a CENTURY of TRADITION, and I'm gonna bury you in it." - #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Champion @EscobarWWE



"I wanna see you try." - @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/iFJtox7Ena — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 1, 2020

Swerve couldn't believe it, claiming that there's always a bag of tricks surrounding Santos Escobar. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion said they're all excuses. When it comes down to it, Swerve can't deliver in the big matches.