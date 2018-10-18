NXT Results, video highlights, and analysis (17th October 2018)

It was another fantastic episode of NXT this week

This week's episode of NXT boasted an epic double main event as Nikki Cross finally got her hands on Bianca Belair after the two women's first match ended in a double count-out and Undisputed Era would defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against War Raiders after weeks of ducking arguably their toughest opponents to date.

Undisputed Era vs War Raiders - NXT Tag Team Championship match

The Undisputed Era took on War Raiders

Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly came to the ring alone to take on The War Raiders for the first time as this huge match kicked off this week's episode of NXT.

Roderick Strong and Raymond Rowe exchanged blows early before Kyle O'Reilly tagged in and was taken down by the much bigger Hanson. The strength advantage was something that came into play numerous times throughout the match with Rowe and Hanson swatting away the smaller Champions and even using Strong as a batting ram on O'Reilly at one point.

Strong found an advantage by attacking the left knee of Rowe on the apron behind the referee's back which was the opening that O'Reilly needed to use his striking background to break down this weakness.

Strong and O'Reilly alienated Rowe from his partner for much of the match as they wore down the big guy, but they were unable to secure anything more than a two count. O'Reilly concentrated his attack on the injured knee of Rowe locking in a number of submissions including a dragon screw leg whip and managed to take the bigger guy down with his unique exchange of strikes.

Rowe delivered an STO from the corner to create some distance and finally, the tag was made to Hanson who threw the two smaller men around the ring as though they weighed nothing at all.

A backbreaker into a powerbomb wasn't enough to seal the victory for The War Raiders, but the big men continued to push forward and looked to be closing in until Adam Cole ran into the ring but the official allowed the match to continue since Cole was unable to interfere.

Rowe's injured leg gave way and O'Reilly was able to deliver a step up knee before an Olympic Slam which almost secured the win for the Champions. O'Reilly was then the victim of a powerslam before Hanson took out Cole and Strong but Bobby Fish made his return to the ring with a chair and attacked War Raiders to help his team retain the titles.

Winners via disqualification - War Raiders

After the match, Nikki Cross was shown backstage screaming "I know" ahead of her match with Bianca Belair.

