NXT Results, Video Highlights, and Analysis (31st October, 2018)

The build-up to WarGames has officially begun

Hot off the heels of the first ever all women's pay-per-view Evolution on Sunday night, the women of NXT were in form this week on NXT as the show boasted Nikki Cross up against Mercedes Martinez as the show opener, after weeks of Cross and Bianca Belair having their own version of issues.

Nikki Cross vs Mercedes Martinez

Nikki Cross picked up the win over Mercedes Martinez

This week's NXT kicked off with women's action as Nikki Cross took on former Mae Young Classic star Mercedes Martinez.

This was a slightly random matchup since Cross has been recently part of the headline feud on NXT alongside Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano. The two women started the match by feeling each other out with some slight tech exchanges before Cross delivered a fireman's carry takedown.

Cross jumped onto Martinez's back and attempted to lock in the sleeper, but was taken into the corner and was pulled off the turnbuckle by her leg. Mercedes then locked in a Guillotine but Cross refused to tap.

Nikki delivered a fantastic crossbody from the top but was unable to hit her finisher when Martinez fought out and instead delivered a suplex. This was followed by two backdrop drivers and a German Suplex, but Cross was able to deliver a neckbreaker to pull herself into the match.

Cross picked up the win off a spinning neckbreaker before she left the ring bloodied, knowing that she had been part of a tough match against Martinez.

After the match, Candice LeRae made her way to the ring to ask Nikki Cross why she told Aleister Black about Johnny Gargano and shouted that she was telling lies. Nikki exited the arena but was stopped from heading to the back by Aleister Black who wandered out from behind the curtain and had his sights set on Candice.

Black and LeRae then faced off in the ring whilst The Dutch Destroyer asked where her husband was before she responded that he wasn't here. Black wasn't impressed and uttered "he's gone" before leaving the ring.

