NXT Rumors: Projected NXT Takeover: Orlando Card

What matches could happen the night before WrestleMania 33?

NXT Takeover: Orlando will happen on April 1st, 2017.

What’s the story?

Now that all of the episodes of NXT television have been taped for the weeks leading up to NXT Takeover: Orlando, we bring you the projected card for the event. As a warning, this article will contain some spoilers for the rest of the television run to Takeover: Orlando.

In case you didn’t know...

NXT usually tapes three of four weeks of television at a time. The episodes that are currently airing were all taped on February 1st, 2017. They taped episodes tonight that will run from March 8th to March 29th.

The heart of the matter

Only one match has been officially confirmed for the card from what we can tell. The rest of the matches on our projected card are simply based on the spoilers for the tapings that occurred tonight at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

NXT Tag Team Championship Elimination Triple Threat Match: The Authors of Pain © w/ Paul Ellering vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs The Revival:

This is the match that is officially confirmed for NXT Takeover: Orlando.

Over the past few weeks of television, The Revival have been playing up the fact that they were left off of Takeover: San Antonio and want their NXT Tag Team Championships back. They will be interfering in the #DIY vs. The Authors of Pain match, making it a No Contest.

It will be announced that this match is official for NXT Takeover: Orlando on the March 22nd, 2017 episode of NXT.

NXT Women’s Championship: Asuka © vs. Ember Moon:

This match has not been confirmed yet, but everything that has happened on NXT Television and everything that will be happening on the episodes that were taped tonight leads us to believe this match is almost a certainty for Takeover: Orlando.

This may be where Asuka finally gets defeated, as Ember Moon is the only female that they have established in any way shape or form in NXT over the last few months.

SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain & Nikki Cross) vs. Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Ruby Riot:

First and foremost, Ruby Riot is the NXT ring name of the former Heidi Lovelace. This match is simply a conjecture at this point, but they have been giving the storyline between SAnitY and Dillinger’s motley crew quite a bit of focus recently. If this match does happen, we expect it to be a showcase for Ruby Riot.

NXT Championship: Bobby Roode © vs Shinsuke Nakamura:

Again, this match is just what we believe will happen, but we have no reason to believe it won’t. Nakamura is still owed an NXT Championship rematch, as he was, “on the shelf,” after losing the championship to Roode at NXT Takeover: San Antonio. We imagine that Roode retains here, as we fully expect Nakamura to be called up shortly after WrestleMania.

What’s next?

The full card should be completely confirmed by the end of the NXT television broadcast on March 29th.

Sportskeeda’s take

This seems like the unofficial changing of the guard for NXT. We expect Roode to be victorious, as well as Ember Moon to win the Women’s Championship. We’re not quite sure what will happen with the Tag Team Championship match, but we are excited to see it.

Takeover: Orlando looks to be a tremendous card if the projected matches are anything to go by.

