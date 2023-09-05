NXT star main roster bound, former champion to return? 4 possible replacements for Piper Niven if she has to vacate her WWE Women's Tag Team Title

WWE RAW tonight was a big show. It featured fallout from Payback, the return of Jey Uso as a member of the red brand, and a major Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Chad Gable.

One of the most interesting moments of the program saw Adam Pearce and Chelsea Green reveal that Piper Niven wasn't medically cleared to compete this week. It wasn't revealed how severe the condition was, however.

There's a chance that whatever ailment Piper has will clear up within a week or two. On the other hand, a very real possibility is that Chelsea Green could lose yet another partner. This would be her third, with Carmella pregnant and Sonya Deville suffering an injury.

If Piper is forced to give up her Women's Tag Team Championship, there's a chance that Chelsea will need to find a new partner. Thankfully, World Wrestling Entertainment is loaded with talent. There are several possible stars who could step in if need be. This article will look at a handful of options.

#4. Tegan Nox is awaiting an opportunity

Tegan Nox is one of WWE's most underutilized stars. She was part of NXT for quite some time before being called up to the main roster in 2021. While she was released by the end of the year, she was re-hired in the Triple H-led regime.

While The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard was initially presented as important on SmackDown, her WWE return was disappointing. Nox has primarily been on Main Event for most of 2023.

Part of the reason why Triple H wanted such a deep bench was in case of an injury, however. If a wrestler goes down, The Game has more stars to utilize. Now could be the time for Tegan to get the push she deserves. Plus, she's been a heel on Main Event, so it feels plausible for her to be one on RAW.

#3. Cora Jade could join the main roster and hold gold

Cora Jade is one of the brightest prospects on WWE NXT. She has only been with the brand for a few years, but she's already held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. That, of course, was before the belts were unified.

However, she hasn't been seen on the white & gold brand recently. She last appeared when walking out of the locker room with her stuff, proclaiming she was done with everybody. Many believed this was Cora's swan song before an eventual main roster call-up.

If WWE is scrambling and needs a new partner for Chelsea, Cora could be called up and immediately slotted into the role. She has tag team experience and plays a cocky heel well. While her personality differs from Green's, Chelsea has proven she can work with anybody.

#2. Emma could step up

Emma is, in some ways, similar to Tegan Nox. She was brought back to WWE last year during the Triple H-led regime. This came after she had been released. The difference is the Australian star was let go several years prior.

She returned in a big way as Emma battled Ronda Rousey. While the Australian failed to win, it was a big and triumphant return. Unfortunately, another similarity she shares with Tegan is having been lost in the shuffle. She manages her real-life boyfriend, Riddick Moss, occasionally wrestles and appears on Main Event.

Chelsea and Emma are IMPACT Wrestling alumni and have cocky personas, so the two uniting shouldn't be much of a stretch. Two women who enjoy the finer things in life go together well. Why not allow Emma to flourish in a big role?

#1. Mandy Rose could finally return to WWE

Mandy Rose is an interesting success story in WWE. She joined the company through Tough Enough and spent years developing her craft on NXT and the main roster. She later returned to NXT and won her first title, dominating the brand.

Unfortunately, Rose was released by WWE earlier this year. The apparent reason was that the content on her personal website didn't mesh well with the company's image. Now that the promotion is sold to Endeavor, those issues may no longer be problematic.

If that's the case, Mandy could return to team up with Chelsea. Given that she's best friends with Green's former partner, Sonya Deville, the move would be logical. Then, when Sonya does return, the three could become a fierce stable on RAW.

