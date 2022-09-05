Former Champions; a legend of NXT UK - 5 NXT stars who could be heading to the main roster after Worlds Collide

Three championships were unified at NXT Worlds Collide as Bron Breakker became the first Undisputed NXT Champion after beating Tyler Bate. Mandy Rose is the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion after defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat match.

There also seemed to be a lot of unfinished business after the tag team title unification match as Damon Kemp turned on the Creeds, allowing Pretty Deadly to win.

Since taking over creative from Vince McMahon, Triple H has added a lot of new blood to every roster in WWE. Some of the recently-debuted main roster stars have come up from NXT, while others have returned to the company after being released. Karrion Kross and Hit Row joined SmackDown, while Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Johnny Gargano are members of RAW.

Legado Del Fantasma seems destined for the main roster after Santos Escobar lost to Tony D'Angelo a few weeks ago. With Breakker, Rose, and Pretty Deadly climbing to the top of their divisions, some other stars might not remain long in NXT. Clash at the Castle already had the debuts of both Giovanni Vinci and Solo Sikoa.

For NXT UK, Worlds Collide essentially closed the door on the brand as its Championships were dissolved.

Could some stars from the defunct brand show up on RAW or SmackDown in the near future?

Let's take a look at the next five NXT stars might join the WWE main roster after Worlds Collide.

#5. Indi Hartwell seems destined for a reunion with Dexter Lumis

Hartwell might follow Dexter Lumis to RAW.

Ever since Lumis, Persia Pirotta, Candice LeRae, and Johnny Gargano departed WWE, Indi Hartwell seemed directionless. She never really had more character development other than being "married to and obsessed with Lumis."

She went on a losing streak over her last few matches but was reunited with Lumis last week. Hartwell doesn't have much left to do in NXT and never really got close to becoming NXT Women's Champion.

Her best bet is to start afresh on the main roster. She could be one of the cases of having more success on the main roster as opposed to NXT.

#4. Meiko Satomura is already a legend in the business

Satomura is one of the longest reigning women's champions in recent WWE history. She held the NXT UK Women's title for over 450 days, losing it to Mandy Rose at Worlds Collide.

The younger stars of NXT would benefit from having a legend like The Final Boss around the ring. However, Satomura could test her skills against the main roster stars of WWE.

She's already faced Iyo Sky and Asuka while all three were active in Japan. While she has a match against Roxanne Perez on Tuesday, Satomura could move up after that bout. Potential feuds with Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, and many others await her on the main roster.

#3. & #2. Toxic Attraction has already made an appearance on the WWE main roster

Dolin and Jayne might be bound for the main roster in the near future.

Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) has been one of the featured acts of NXT 2.0 since last fall's rebrand. Mandy Rose has been the NXT Women's Champion for over 300 days, while Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are already two-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

Dolin and Jayne won a match in the tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team titleholders. Dolin was unfortunately injured, so they were removed despite their victory.

The dastardly duo also attacked Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. during the women's tag title match at Worlds Collide. That could be a sign of a possible move to the main roster. The group could also disband to further their stories in NXT.

Dolin and Jayne, however, might permanently move to the main roster after Worlds Collide. They have some exposure to a larger audience and have a claim of winning a match in the tournament.

#1. Tyler Bate could move up after Worlds Collide

Few stars in WWE are as important to a brand as Tyler Bate was to NXT UK. He was the first NXT UK Champion and has been there since the beginning. One uncertainty about Worlds Collide is whether the arrivals of the UK stars will be one-off appearances.

Bate is still only 25 years old, having won the title at the age of 19. While he could stick around in NXT, losing to Bron Breakker at Worlds Collide seems like a sort of send-off. Gunning for another gold in NXT would be a step back for Bate.

Pete Dunne and Gunther are both former NXT UK Champs and are on SmackDown. Bate joining them could help revitalize the SmackDown roster, giving it another lovable face.

Who do you think will move up to the main roster in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. Will any NXT stars join the main roster after Worlds Collide? Yes, the debuts keep the show interesting. No, they should stay in NXT. 3 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha