NXT Superstar discusses thoughts on intergender wrestling

NXT Superstar Chelsea Green was recently a guest on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast.

During the show, she discussed her thoughts on intergender wrestling and why in her opinion, she wasn't a fan of it:

I have never been a massive fan of intergender wrestling. I know that right now in 2020, anything can happen. I will watch it, I will. Bravo to the females that are going to do it, but I'm totally happy staying in my lane and my lane right now is the Women's Championship. Do you know what I mean? I might change my mind in five years, but right now, that's what I'm focusing on. I could never see myself getting in a ring and wrestling Zack Ryder. Do you know what I mean? I just don't see it. I really just don't see that happening because if I were to try to put him in an armbar in our kitchen, it ain't happening. But it's just not, so right now, I'm going to stay in my lane. H/T: WINC

She went on to discuss her match against Pentagon Jr.:

I might be able to high fly when I'm wrestling Pentagon, at the end of the day, Pentagon won that match. At the end of the day, I took 10 package piledrivers, so I don't really want to do that again. H/T: WINC

