NXT Superstar hints she will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley responds

Ripley and Flair

WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley came out on tonight's RAW to a huge pop and confronted the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair. The staredown didn't last long as Flair decided to leave the ring to a chorus of boos. Judging from the segment, we might be in for a Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair match for the NXT Women's title at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. But there's one hurdle Ripley still has to go through before setting her sights on Flair at 'Mania.

At NXT TakeOver: Portland, that's going to emanate from Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on February 16, 2020, Ripley is scheduled to face Bianca Belair with the NXT Women's title on the line. Soon after Rhea's face-off with Flair, Belair took to Twitter and reminded the Champion that she has to go through the EST of NXT first.

Belair then made a pretty bold statement, hinting that she will be the one to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. Ripley was quick to respond to Belair, as can be seen in the exchange below:

Oh I haven’t forgotten about you @BiancaBelairWWE... Just trying to set up near my future. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 4, 2020

If Flair decides to go for the NXT Women's title at The Show of Shows, we are in for a pretty entertaining series of events, with the NXT Women's title match in Portland being a deciding factor in what happens at WrestleMania.