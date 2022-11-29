NXT Superstar reportedly set to appear on tonight's WWE RAW

It has been reported that WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark is slated to make an appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW (November 28).

Tonight's episode of the red brand will emanate live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The show will see the fallout of the company's latest Premium Live Event, Survivor Series: WarGames.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that Stark is set to make an appearance tonight. She last appeared on last week's episode of the developmental brand, where she took on and defeated Sol Ruca.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is currently embroiled in a feud with her former tag partner Nikkita Lyons. The two's program started after they lost a match for the brand's Women's Tag Team against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. When Zoey turned on her partner, turning heel for the first time in her career.

It is unlikely that Zoey Stark's appearance on RAW will be a call-up, as her feud with Lyons is yet to see the duo face each other in the ring. However, this could be her first appearance in front of WWE's main roster audience, which might facilitate a call-up down the line.

What to expect from tonight's episode of RAW

With Survivor Series: WarGames now in the history books, tonight's episode of the red brand will be the sight of the show's fallout.

Becky Lynch returned to WWE last Friday on SmackDown after being shelved due to an injury at SummerSlam. The Man is set to kick off the commercial-free hour of RAW tonight. She might even go after her WarGames teammate, the RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair. We might even see some other superstars step up to Belair.

The only match that has been announced for the show beforehand is the probable culmination of the storyline between Dexter Lumis and The Miz, as Lumis battles the A-Lister for a WWE contract.

After losing his cash-in match for the United States Championship two weeks ago, Austin Theory won the title in a triple-threat match at last week's Premium Live Event. We can most definitely expect the champ to be on the show tonight.

Another storyline that is expected to continue on the show is between Matt Riddle and Elias, as The Original Bro seeks to partner up with The Drifter.

While not much has been announced for tonight's episode of RAW, we know that several storylines are set to originate in the aftermath of the Survivor Series.

