Becky Lynch will be kicking off tonight's edition of WWE RAW at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

She returned to WWE this past Friday Night on SmackDown. Lynch last appeared on Monday Nights was on RAW after SummerSlam episode in August. Big Time Becks lost to Bianca Belar at the Biggest Party of the Summer but stood by The EST's side as Bayley returned to the company with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to confront the champion.

The Damage CTRL retreated at SummerSlam but would attack Lynch on the next episode of WWE RAW as a way to write the Lasskicker off of television as she recovered from a shoulder injury.

The 35-year-old is fully healthy now and made her return to the ring at Survivor Series WarGames. Lynch was the difference maker in the match and picked up the win for Team Bianca after hitting Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with a leg drop off the top of the cage.

Before tonight's edition of the red brand, Byron Saxton announced that The Man will be kicking off tonight's commercial-free first hour of RAW. Dexter Lumis then interrupted and creeped Byron out before walking away.

"Kicking off that commercial-free first hour of Monday Night RAW will be none other than The Man, Big Time Becky Lynch," said Byron Saxton. [00:36 - 00:48]

Becky Lynch on how she joined Bianca Belair's team at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch spoke at the press conference following Survivor Series WarGames.

During the conference, Becky revealed how she wound up becoming the fifth superstar on Belair's team for the WarGames match:

"I had a trip planned to Ireland. It was my brother's 40th birthday, so she called me and she was like, 'hey, Becky we need a fifth member, we're finding it hard,' I'm like, 'Bianca, I'm in Ireland, I got this thing to do, she's like, 'look, is there any way you can get home? I'll send a jet.' I said, 'alright, send a jet, send a jet, I'll be there, I'll be there.'"

Lynch and Belair appear to be friends for the moment, but it is only a matter of time before The Man wants the RAW Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see what Becky has to say as she kicks off tonight's episode of the red brand.

Are you excited about Becky Lynch's return? Which WWE Superstar would you like to see The Man feud with? Let us know in the comments section below.

