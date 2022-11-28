Bianca Belair documents rivalry and friendship with Becky Lynch following WWE Survivor Series WarGames win

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair posted a series of photos on social media that highlighted the change in her relationship with Becky Lynch over the past year.

The Man returned to WWE programming after a four-month absence when she was revealed as the fifth member of Bianca's team in Survivor Series WarGames. While the duo were on the same side of the ring this time, they had a heated rivalry running all year.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair had a series of matches over the last year that started at SummerSlam 2021 where Lynch defeated Bianca in less than half a minute to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Belair got her revenge at WrestleMania earlier this year, winning the RAW Women's title.

The final match between the two was at SummerSlam this year, after which they buried the hatchet as Lynch turned face.

However, The Man was taken out by Damage CTRL on RAW after SummerSlam, which sidelined her for four months. She was reunited with Bianca on SmackDown last week. The EST of WWE posted multiple pictures on Twitter on the occasion of their big victory in Survivor Series, which showcased their journey over the last few months:

Becky Lynch revealed how she joined Bianca Belair's team for the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch joined the post-Survivor Series press conference where The Man revealed how her alliance with the former came about.

"I had a trip planned to Ireland. It was my brother's 40th birthday, so she called me and she was like, 'hey, Becky we need a fifth member, we're finding it hard,' I'm like, 'Bianca, I'm in Ireland, I got this thing to do, she's like, 'look, is there any way you can get home? I'll send a jet.' I said, 'alright, send a jet, send a jet, I'll be there, I'll be there.' So she has become a good friend. We started off as bitter enemies obviously, and I came in and used the fair means to beat. But I've gained so much respect for this woman sitting beside me. She's everything that she says she is. She's The EST of WWE, and I'd be happy to fight by her side anytime she needs me."

The duo are expected to go their separate ways after their latest win. While Becky Lynch has a score to settle with Bayley, Bianca Belair has expressed interest in facing Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair down the line.

