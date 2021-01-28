NXT Superstar teases possible match with Seth Rollins

The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins may have to keep his eye out for NXT Superstar Karrion Kross. Kross recently hinted at a possible face-off with Seth Rollins, stating that it is "inevitable".

Karrion Kross recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who suggested that WWE should book a match between Karrion Kross and Seth Rollins. Kross responded to the fan with a gif.

The fan suggested that a match between Karrion Kross and Seth Rollins is a dream match in the making, and WWE must make it happen. This caught the interest of Kross who responded with a gif that displayed his iconic catchphrase 'tick-tock'. He would share the gif with the word "inevitable" on the post.

It would seem as if Karrion Kross is suggesting that a match between Seth Rollins and himself is bound to happen at some time. However, taking into consideration the current landscape of WWE, fans would have to wait a while. Kross currently works in WWE's developmental brand NXT and Rollins is on SmackDown. Add to that the fact that Seth Rollins is on paternity leave means this match is unlikely to happen anytime in the near future.

What is next for Seth Rollins?

As mentioned earlier, Seth Rollins is currently on indefinite leave. He recently welcomed his daughter Roux into the world along with his fiance Becky Lynch and is enjoying his time as a new parent.

There is no set timetable for Rollins' return to the squared-circle, but when he does return we can assume that he will start where he left off. This would be dealing with his former disciple Murphy, who betrayed him by siding with Rey Mysterio and Aalyah Msyetrio.

Seth Rollins will definitely return to SmackDown in order to take care of Murphy or start a new feud altogether. However, the question is when can the fans expect him to make this return. Although it is a bit of a stretch, it would be great to see Rollins make his return at the Royal Rumble.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins return to the company at the Royal Rumble? Let us know down below.