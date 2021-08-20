WWE NXT TakeOver 36: 5 finishes to Raquel Gonzalez vs Dakota Kai - NXT Women’s Championship match

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly won’t be the only superstars who will look to end a grudge rivalry at WWE NXT TakeOver 36. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez will also look to tear each other apart at TakeOver on Sunday.

Kai and Gonzalez were once best of friends in NXT. Gonzalez was introduced to the NXT Universe as Kai’s sidekick at Takeover: Portland. Big Mami Cool tried to help her win the NXT Women’s Championship in a couple of matches after the alliance came to life, but failed to do so each time.

After Gonzalez got more popular on NXT, fans began to see her as a future NXT Women’s Champion. La Reina de NXT did not disappoint and defeated Io Shirai to become the new champion.

The two women later won the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and became the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. However, they lost the titles later the same night after having a very short reign.

The Captain of Team Kick has been jealous of Gonzalez’s success for some time, and she betrayed her friend on NXT a few weeks ago. The two women will now compete for the NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver 36 on Sunday.

Will Gonzalez put Kai down and remain a dominant champion on the Black and Gold brand? Or will The Captain of Team Kick win her first-ever NXT Women’s Championship this week?

Now let's take a look at the five ways the title match between Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez could come to an end at TakeOver 36.

#5 A disqualification allows Raquel Gonzalez to retain her title at WWE NXT TakeOver 36

This Sunday at WWE NXT TakeOver 36, Raquel Gonzalez will be looking to teach Dakota Kai a lesson for betraying her. Meanwhile, Kai will be ready to go to any extent to win the NXT Women’s Championship for the first time.

The two women will likely have a few tricks up their sleeves as they try to put each other down. However, things could get out of hand as both women look to punish each other in their first match against each other.

Kai could bring a weapon into the fight out of desperation and use it before getting caught by the referee, leading to a disqualification. The result would allow Gonzalez to hold onto her title for longer while leaving the door open to a rematch between the two superstars.

