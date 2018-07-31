Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV - What should the Card look like.

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
31 Jul 2018

NXT!!
NXT!!!

With the last set of TV Tapings for NXT behind us, the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV card has taken shape. From blockbuster title matches to intriguing feuds, the NXT Pay Per View has everything to offer. With rumors arising that TakeOver's time frame will get increased from 2 hours to 3, starting Brooklyn IV, more matches might be made official via social media by WWE. But as of now, Brooklyn IV should have the usual 5 matches on the card with one or two on the pre-show. Let's have a look at what the card should shape up like:

Possible Pre Show matches:

1. A throwaway Tag team match - NXT's Tag Team division has shown a lot of potential as of late. With the debut of The War Raiders, their Tag Team undercard has become jam-packed with immensely talented tag teams. War Raiders and The Worthy had a match on the pre-show of TakeOver: Chicago II. However, The Street Profits are more likely to find their spot on the card this time given their situation. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are one of the most over tag teams. A suitable opponent for them might be Heavy Machinery.

2. A Keith Lee TakeOver debut - Keith Lee made his NXT TV Debut at the taping which will be televised on the WWE Network on 8th August. The crowd will always be behind the big man owing to his high flying style despite his size. WWE might give him his TakeOver debut on the pre-show as well although it seems a bit underwhelming. As for a suitable opponent, Lars Sullivan might be an interesting choice although it is unlikely that management will let Sullivan lose to a newcomer after his loss to Aleister Black at Chicago. So, an opponent like Kona Reeves or Kassius Ohno is much more likely.

