NXT TakeOver: In Your House - 5 potential finishes to the NXT Women’s Championship match

The NXT Women's Championship match could end up being the most exciting match of the entire event.

Will fans get to watch a clean finish, or will dirty tactics take over this big Championship match?

NXT could hit gold with this booking

Fans of NXT have been more than excited since Triple H and his crew announced the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event scheduled for June 7, 2020. Since its announcement, the Black & Gold brand has been building towards some incredible matches that will allow the brand to once again deliver on the big stage and bring back some lost fans.

Karrion Kross is set to make his NXT TakeOver debut against Tommaso Ciampa at the event, while Finn Balor will look to shoot down The Archer of Infamy Damian Priest during the night. Apart from that, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will defend his title against the former Champion Johnny Gargano, while the longest reigning NXT Champion of all time Adam Cole will go head to head with Velveteen Dream.

However, the match we are most excited about is the one for the NXT Women’s Championship. Charlotte Flair, who won the title at WrestleMania 36 after an incredible Royal Rumble victory earlier this year, will defend her title against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley.

Ripley will be out to avenge her loss at WrestleMania while Shirai will look to add the first WWE title to her trophy case in what can be seen as the beginning of a bright career.

In this article, we will look at the five potential endings to the match between Flair, Ripley, and Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 Charlotte Flair retains the title by submitting one of her opponents

Charlotte Flair has been seen as WWE’s premier athlete for quite some time now, and after conquering both RAW and SmackDown, she is back on the NXT brand where she is now the NXT Women’s Champion.

After defeating Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania, we have seen The Queen continue to perform on RAW, and even SmackDown, while fulfilling her duties as the NXT Women’s Champion.

Flair will be up against two of NXT’s best Superstars on Sunday, but the fans know that the company holds her in high regard and continues to give her major opportunities.

With that in mind, we can expect Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley to give Flair a good fight at NXT TakeOver: In Your House but come up short during the event.

NXT could use Flair's services to boost ratings even more

WWE could allow Flair to retain her title at the event by making either Shirai or Ripley tap out to the Figure-Eight Lock and come out on top once again.

NXT is trying to pull in more viewers recently, and one of the reasons Flair was sent to the Black & Gold brand was to increase its ratings. If they are seeing a positive change in the ratings, then we can expect The Queen of WWE to remain the NXT Women’s Champion for longer.

