NXT TakeOver: In Your House: 5 things that must happen: New champions crowned; Setback for Karrion Kross

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2020 was a big success for the Black & Gold brand. NXT will host another TakeOver with the same theme this year on June 13, 2021.

The brand has booked some big matches for the event where most of the champions will defend their titles. Apart from that, the Million Dollar Championship will be on the line during the event for the first time in NXT’s history.

Cameron Grimes and LA Knight will compete in a Ladder Match to determine who will be the first Million Dollar Champion on the brand. Both men have been looking to impress Ted DiBiase, and this will be the ultimate opportunity for both men to win their first title in WWE.

Ember Moon will get a chance to win the NXT Women’s Championship for the second time in her career as she takes on Raquel Gonzalez at TakeOver. MSK and Bronson Reed will join forces to defend all of their titles against Legado del Fantasma in a Winner Takes All match.

Xia Li will look to take down Mercedes Martinez on the orders of Tian Sha. However, the biggest match of the night will see Karrion Kross defend his NXT Championship. The Herald of Doomsday will put his title on the line against Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and Kyle O’Reilly in a Fatal 5-Way Match.

Take a look at the five things that must happen at NXT TakeOver: In Your House this Sunday.

#5 MSK and Bronson Reed must retain their titles at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

MSK and Bronson Reed will likely have a tough time at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. MSK are the current NXT Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, Reed recently won the North American Championship from Johnny Gargano.

Wes Lee, Nash Carter and Reed will defend their titles together against Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. It will be a Winner Takes All match on the big stage.

Escobar has been one of the most consistent performers in NXT, while Wilde and Mendoza have proven to be a good tag team. However, WWE must allow the champions to retain their titles at TakeOver.

The Colossal needs to have a longer reign with the title, and losing it so soon will hurt his credibility. Meanwhile, MSK are also just getting started with their impressive title reign.

Legado del Fantasma could end up moving to the main roster sooner rather than later. The lack of solid factions on the main roster coupled with their recent work could allow WWE to make such a move.

Therefore, MSK and Bronson Reed must retain their titles at TakeOver to solidify themselves as top champions on NXT.

