NXT TakeOver: In Your House Preview

With NXT TakeOver: In Your House on the horizon, we've got five matches set for the pay-per-view event. There are five NXT Championships set to be defended in four matches, with a grudge match also on the card.

Cameron Grimes and LA Knight will battle for the Million Dollar Championship in a ladder match. Bronson Reed and MSK will defend their titles in a six-man tag against Legado Del Fantasma. Raquel González faces her longtime rival Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Championship, and another women's match will see Mercedes Martinez face off against Xia Li in what is considered a grudge match.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross had the most difficult match at the event as he was to defend his title against four of the brand's top prospects in a five-way. Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne have all targeted Kross in recent months, leading to this exciting main event.

With all that, let's take a look at what we can expect at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Tian Sha's Xia Li looks for revenge at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Xia Li has been on a tear recently, ever since she was brought under the control of Mei Ying, the leader of Tian Sha. Both she and Boa underwent a drastic change in their personalities, becoming more aggressive after we saw months of torturous "training" vignettes with the two.

Since then, Xia Li has been on the warpath, and now she's got revenge on her mind. Mercedes Martinez was recently targeted, marked by Tian Sha. Li told NXT that Martinez embarrassed her at the Mae Young Classic years ago, and that was the start of her struggles on the Black and Gold brand. In order to move on in NXT, she had to right this wrong.

She had to defeat Mercedes Martinez. However, Martinez has been on her own path recently, aiming to capture the NXT Women's Championship. Though she failed to defeat Raquel González, Martinez has been rather dominant in the past year. One would assume that Martinez would be back in the title picture should she pick up a win on pay-per-view.

Unfortunately for Martinez, a more focused Xia Li might be too much for her to handle, especially with Tian Sha by her side.

