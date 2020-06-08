NXT TakeOver: In Your House - Ranking the build-up to every match

Do you think WWE did justice with the rivalries heading into NXT TakeOver: In Your House?

The NXT event in question is a rendition of the classic In Your House shows.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is the first TakeOver event since February.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is all set to air tonight. It will be the first TakeOver event since February's NXT TakeOver: Portland. Therefore, expectations are pretty high from the Black and Yellow brand to deliver a quality Pay-Per-View.

One of the main reasons why fans look forward to a Pay-Per-View is that it features blowoffs to the feuds they have been closely following for weeks and even months. Imagine witnessing two of your favorite superstars in a heated rivalry finally getting to settle their differences at a PPV. Pumps up the adrenaline, doesn't it?

Similarly, NXT TakeOver: In Your House features different matches with a considerable history behind them. While the build-up to some of these matches has been exceptional so far, the story behind others could have been developed more on NXT.

So, without any further ado, let's rank the build-up to every single match that is being currently advertised for tonight's big show!

#6 NXT TakeOver: In Your House - Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel González

This match features multiple storylines. Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox have been feuding since November. Their rivalry began when Kai betrayed Nox at last year's WarGames event. Up until now, the Queen of Kicks has been getting the best of her former best friend, thanks to her association with Raquel González. Nox, on the other hand, has found an ally in Shotzi Blackheart.

As for Mia Yim and Candice LeRae, their rivalry is fairly new. It began shortly after LeRae turned to the "dark side" after helping her husband win against his arch-rival, Tommaso Ciampa. LeRae and Gargano have been feuding against Mia Yim and Keith Lee simultaneously. The "Poison Pixie" even outsmarted Mia Yim this past week on Wednesday during a mixed tag bout. So, expect the HBIC to seek retribution tonight.

