NXT TakeOver: Portland - 5 Reasons why Adam Cole defeated Tommaso Ciampa to retain the NXT Championship

Adam Cole defied all odds to retain his title in Portland

NXT TakeOver: Portland was one of the most epic events of the year that kept fans on the edge of their seats till the final moment.

While the NXT Tag Team Championships changed hands from The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly to The BroserWeights, the singles titles remained untouched by any of the challengers.

Perhaps the most surprising change that did not take place during the night was during the match between Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. The match suffered the biggest swerve of the year yet as Ciampa’s longtime friend betrayed him and cost him the thing he cherished the most.

In this article, we will look at the 5 possible reasons why Cole retained the NXT Championship against Ciampa at TakeOver: Portland.

#5 Undisputed Era needs a title

Cole is now the only man with a belt in Undisputed Era

Undisputed Era has been one of WWE’s most dominant and well-known factions over the past three years. The trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly enlisted the services of Roderick Strong to take over the world of wrestling.

Together, the four men have won three NXT Tag Team Championship reigns, two NXT North American Championship reigns, and one NXT Championship reign.

Roderick Strong lost the North American Championship to Keith Lee around a month ago while Undisputed Era lost the Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: Portland.

If Cole would have lost the NXT Championship at the event, it would have severely affected the faction’s reputation and broken their dominance. With Cole retaining with the help of others, his reputation and an opportunist remain while he remains mile high on the NXT ladder.

With Undisputed Era’s leader still holding the NXT Championship, fans can rest assured that the era of Cole and his men is far from over and we will see some more challenges for the faction emerge.

