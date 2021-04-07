NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - ranking the build-up to every match

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver is set to take place this week. It is the first time that WWE's Black and Gold brand is hosting a two-day event. There are multiple championships on the line over the two days, including the NXT Championship and the women's title.

As well as this, there have been two musical guests announced for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Guitarist Nita Strauss, who famously played Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring at WrestleMania 34 will be performing the American National Anthem to open the show. NXT favorite Poppy will be treating fans to a performance of a brand-new song on night two of the event.

With eleven matches announced for the card, including the preshow, it's set to be one of the biggest NXT TakeOvers yet. Here is the build-up to every match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver ranked.

#11 NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Toni Storm vs Zoey Stark

Toni Storm and NXT newcomer Zoey Stark will be battling it out on the preshow of night one. There hasn't been much time to build this, as it was announced the day before NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver would start.

In spite of this, Toni Storm and Zoey Stark are two women who always deliver, and they certainly feel as though they are the future of the women's division in WWE. Although there has been virtually no build towards this match, the two are certain to deliver.

#10 NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Jordan Devlin vs Santos Escobar, undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship match

Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Jordan Devlin off NXT, he was reigning as the NXT Crusierweight Champion. Santos Escobar won the tournament to determine the interim champion, and has held the title ever since.

Now that Jordan Devlin has been able to return to the States, a match has been set to decide who will be the undisputed Cruiserweight Champion.

Things have been heated between the pair over the past few weeks, and the stakes were upped when Shawn Michaels suggested that the bout should be changed to a ladder match. As good as the build has been between the pair, it has taken a bit of a backseat in comparison to other matches on the card as NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver has drawn closer.

