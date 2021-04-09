NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Top 5 jaw-dropping moments

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver took place this week, spanning over two nights - a first for the Black and Gold brand of WWE. Over the two nights of action, multiple titles were on the line and fans saw a new NXT Champion, Women's Champion, and Tag Team Champions crowned.

Stand & Deliver was possibly one of the biggest NXT TakeOver events in history. There were some huge moments, as grudges finally came to a head, and multiple NXT Superstars got their time to shine.

Following NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, here are five jaw-dropping moments from across the two nights.

#5 Santos Escobar's headbutt through a ladder on Jordan Devlin - NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Night Two

In the opening match of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two, Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin battled it out to determine who was the undisputed Cruiserweight Champion. Devlin had been the reigning title holder just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But as he was unable to travel to the United States to defend the belt, a tournament took place to crown an interim champion, with Escobar coming out on top.

After weeks of rivalry, the pair finally came to blows at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. In a grueling ladder match, the pair battled it out to be the first to capture the two belts, and it was eventually Escobar who grabbed Cruiserweight gold.

The standout moment of this match was in the final minutes. As the two men both scaled the ladder in the middle of the ring, they exchanged strikes in an attempt to prevent the other from grabbing the titles. It was all over for Devlin when Escobar hit the young star with a vicious headbutt, which sent the Irish Ace through the air, and he crashed through another ladder and lay motionless. Escobar unhooked the titles to win soon after.

1 / 5 NEXT