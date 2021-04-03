NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver: Should Kyle O'Reilly defeat Adam Cole?

Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole will clash in an Unsanctioned Match in the penultimate match of night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The show advertises that the black and gold brand not responsible for their safety.

The Undisputed Era imploded when Cole stunned the NXT Universe by super kicking O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. The former NXT Champion's vicious suplex on the steel steps left O'Reilly unable to compete, but he still managed to cost Cole a shot at Finn Balor's NXT championship. The bad blood only escalated from there, leading to an altercation that drew cops, and later, a confrontation at a gym O'Reilly was training at.

Unsanctioned match announced at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Deadset on ending one another, both men were more than happy to agree to the stipulation proposed by NXT General Manager William Regal - an Unsanctioned Match between the two in which NXT would not be accountable for anything that happens.

Prime Target takes a look at the deep, emotional and painful history between @AdamColePro & @KORCombat ahead of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9M8gABFhFa — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2021

With two excellent workers battling it out with nothing off-limits, this is going to be the best match across both nights. O'Reilly has failed in his pursuit of Finn Balor's NXT Championship twice. Thus, this is O'Reilly's chance to prove that he has what it takes to be a top guy, whereas Cole will be out to show that his stable was only holding him back.

If this is a one-off match, then surely O'Reilly needs to go over. Adam Cole has been heavily rumored to move up from NXT to the main roster following WrestleMania, thus it's only logical to put someone over on the way out. If Cole overcomes his former buddy, probably by shenanigans at Stand & Deliver, this will in turn set up a rematch on NXT. This will likely be Adam Cole's swan song from the black and gold brand and O'Reilly could get his payback. Regardless, O'Reilly is coming out of this feud as the winner and the entire WWE NXT Universe will be rooting for him on Thursday night.