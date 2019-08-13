NXT TakeOver: Toronto - 5 Mistakes made at the show

SummerSlam had some stiff competition over the weekend.

As WWE events go, NXT TakeOvers usually outshine the main-roster shows that they share the weekend with. TakeOver: Toronto: II certainly set a high bar for the main roster stars who had matches at SummerSlam.

Adam Cole escaped with his title once again, albeit under his own power. He did not get any help from his goons in the Undisputed Era as many thought that they would get involved at some point during the match.

Another strange moment was that the Street Profits retained their titles while they have already had face time on RAW. They haven't been active in the ring yet, but once an NXT talent is showcased on either RAW or SmackDown, it usually means that their time with the Yellow and Black brand is up.

Although practically all of the matches delivered, some moments were head-scratchers. Is Shayna Baszler ever going to lose her title? Did they not want to book a match between Killian Dain and Matt Riddle at the show?

While that segment did break up the transition time between matches, there was more than enough time on the card to have added another match. Here are five mistakes from NXT TakeOver: Toronto II.

#5 Montez Ford doesn't sell his injury as Baszler and Cole did

Even after nearly getting his ankle ripped apart, Ford was as bouncy as ever after that.

One common staple of matches throughout wrestling is when a wrestler sustains a mid-match injury, that injury is used in the storytelling of that match. During the NXT Tag Team title match, Montez Ford had his ankle nearly shredded by Kyle O'Reilly on a few occasions.

O'Reilly wrapped him up in a leg lock for a long time until the move was broken up by Angelo Dawkins. At other points in the match after that injury, O'Reilly and Bobby Fish continued to target Ford's ankle.

But when it was their turn to go on the offensive, Ford moved around as if nothing had happened. He still performed high-flying moves and he netted the pin-fall after performing his usual frog splash.

Perhaps he isn't as versed in the entire craft of pro wrestling, but later in the night, both Baszler and Cole suffered injuries in their matches and continued to sell them throughout. It is a small nitpick, but it makes the injuries/moves seem pointless if they aren't sold by the Superstar that was hurt.

