NXT TakeOver: Toronto - Predictions for the show

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 111 // 08 Aug 2019, 12:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Are the stars aligned for the Undisputed Era to all walk out of Toronto as Champions?

Before the main roster Superstars of RAW and SmackDown Live take the stage in Scotiabank Arena, NXT TakeOver: Toronto offers us some very intriguing match-ups.

Although Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole have battled for what seems like most of 2019, it has one thing going for it unlike battles between Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins - variety of match types.

They have faced off in a one-on-one match as well as a previous two-out-of-three Falls match.

The match in Toronto is once again with the same stipulation, but each fall has a different match type as picked by the competitors. If it goes to a third fall, NXT GM William Regal will make the decision which match type the final fall will be.

Since they've taken each other to the limit many times before, you can most certainly expect Regal's stipulation to come into play. And if that wasn't enough for the Undisputed Era, its other three members are also vying for gold on the card.

With the Street Profits having already made appearances on RAW, is this their swansong? Can Velveteen Dream stave off the oncoming onslaughts from both Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne?

And if that wasn't enough, the card also features two women's matches. Io Shirai has turned to the dark side and has an angry Candice LeRae waiting for her.

Also set to go down is Shayna Baszler's defense against Mia Yim. Here are predictions for what should certainly be a night full of great action.

#5 Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

Two former friends will go at it at TakeOver: Toronto.

Advertisement

Sometimes a heel turn is the best thing for certain Superstars. While she was still among the best women's grapplers in the world, Io Shirai took her losses to Baszler very hard.

She took them so hard that she turned on her friend, LeRae, who was just trying to help her out when the numbers game gave Baszler an unfair advantage.

Shirai claimed she didn't need anyone, including friends. It has made her more dangerous and unpredictable, and quite frankly, even more exciting. LeRae is the prototypical face who always tries to do the right thing but sometimes has to play her opponent's game.

This time, I don't think it will matter how LeRae approaches Shirai in this match. While it's good to see the women get two matches instead of their usual one match per TakeOver, this is Shirai's match to lose.

Prediction: Io Shirai beats LeRae and might challenge another particular face with her ruthless new nature.

1 / 5 NEXT