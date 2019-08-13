NXT Takeover: Toronto - Ranking every match at the PPV

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 174 // 13 Aug 2019, 13:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

While it wasn't one of the top TakeOver's in NXT's rich history, each and every one of the bouts delivered, and made the brand immediate future just as exciting, if not more so

Another edition of NXT TakeOver is in the books, and given all the talent that was showcased, it's clear that the present and the future of the Yellow and Black brand is in great hands.

While it wasn't one of the top TakeOver's in NXT's rich history, each and every one of the bouts delivered, and made the brand immediate future just as exciting, if not more so.

While the following entries are just related to the matches that took place in Toronto, special mention has to go to the brawl between Matt Riddle and Killian Dain, as they took their rivalry to a new high with an incredibly physical and exciting brawl.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look back on the latest installment of the incredible NXT TakeOver history, and rank each match.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Shayna Baszler def. Mia Yim - NXT Women's Championship

Given what the Toronto faithful had already seen from Io Shirai and Candice LeRae, this may have been somewhat disappointing

While Mia Yim and Shayna Baszler are both incredible athletes, following the great contests that came before it, this one just didn't click, and it somewhat hurt the momentum of the show.

Given what the Toronto faithful had already seen from Io Shirai and Candice LeRae, this may have been somewhat disappointing, but the two worked hard to tell a great story and have a great match.

Ultimately, this one just didn't have the build to take the Championship off the Queen of Spades, and given how dominant Io Shirai was later in the show, it seems only a matter of time until they clash once again.

While Yim wasn't successful here, she showed the qualities of a main event player going forward, but she'll need to further develop her character until we finally see her on top.

1 / 5 NEXT