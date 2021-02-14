NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day - last-minute predictions

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day is just around the corner. At the upcoming pay-per-view, three titles are on the line - the NXT Championship, the NXT Women's Championship, and the North American Championship.

As well as this, the finals of the men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament will be taking place, with MSK going head-to-head against last year's runners-up Grizzled Young Veterans. The final of the first-ever Women's Dusty Classic will also be going down at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, as Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart take on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

The pay-per-view will be airing tonight on the WWE Network, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Here are the last-minute predictions for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

#5 Vengeance Day prediction: A new NXT North American Champion?

The first-ever three-time NXT North American Champion, Johnny Gargano will be defending his title against Kushida tonight at the pay-per-view event. Over the past few weeks, Gargano has been coming up with excuses to avoid his match against Kushida. Most recently, the multiple-time champion feigned a broken arm before NXT General Manager William Regal debunked his lie.

On the go-home show of NXT before Vengeance Day, Johnny Gargano's ally Austin Theory took on Kushida in his place, which ended in a disqualification after Gargano interfered. After the match, however, Kushida stood tall with the NXT North American Championship, and Dexter Lumis even became involved in the chaos.

Kushida has been getting the better of Johnny Gargano over the past few weeks on NXT. It does feel like it's time for Kushida to win a championship on the Black and Gold Brand, and give Gargano his comeuppance. Kushida seems to be the star with the most to lose going into the event - Johnny Gargano has held multiple titles in NXT, whereas Kushida hasn't managed to win any on the Black and Gold Brand so far.