NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021 Preview: Big championship matches; Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa collide

Five big matches are set to take place at this year’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021. The women’s WarGames matches will see Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez settle their rivalry inside a steel cage.

The match between the men’s WarGames team will be electric as NXT Championship hopeful Bron Breakker will be looking to score a victory over Tommaso Ciampa’s team to make his case for another title opportunity.

Imperium will be looking to extend its NXT Tag Team Championship reign when it defends its titles against Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner.

Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson will take their rivalry to the next level in a Hair vs. Hair match.

Lastly, Roderick Strong will defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Joe Gacy in what could turn out to be the match of the night.

NXT has carefully booked some great contests for the final TakeOver event of the year. Check out the preview to this year’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

#5. Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson – Hair vs. Hair match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Cameron Grimes has been struggling to get into a good rivalry ever since his storyline with LA Knight for the NXT Million Dollar Championship. He’s had some run-ins with Duke Hudson in recent weeks, and the two men will meet in the ring at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Hudson has been impressive in the few matches he’s had on NXT 2.0. Grimes is an NXT veteran, and he will look to assert his authority over the newer superstar.

The two men will fight each other in a Hair vs. Hair match. The match type will give the NXT creative team a chance to do something different on Sunday night.

Grimes could end up losing his signature hair and beard at TakeOver: WarGames after his battle against his larger opponent. Meanwhile, Hudson’s good looks will be at stake as the experienced Grimes can take him down and shave his head.

The battle between the two superstars will be entertaining and give fans something different to look out for. Who will leave TakeOver: WarGames with a full head of hair?

