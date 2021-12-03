5 surprises that could take place at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021

WWE will be planning a few big spots and surprises at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021. With the competition getting tougher, the brand has a mountain to climb ahead of itself.

The revamp has allowed several new faces to come in and quickly make a name for themselves. TakeOver: WarGames will provide many newcomers to aim high and deliver on the big stage.

Team Black & Gold will try to prove that its members are the pillar of NXT. Meanwhile, Team 2.0 will be looking to take down the veterans and gain control of the brand.

Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction will look to settle their rivalries against the babyfaces inside the WarGames cage. WWE could look to build the company's next megastar during the contest.

NXT will possibly pull off some swerves to make each match more interesting. It could also surprise fans with unexpected outcomes. This will help the product remain unpredictable and give fans something to talk about.

A new champion could be crowned, while an injured superstar could make his return. Check out the five possible surprises that could happen at NXT TakeOver: WarGames this year.

#5. Duke Hudson loses his hair at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson will compete in a high-stakes Hair vs. Hair match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Hudson nearly chopped off Grimes' beard on NXT a few weeks ago. The former Million Dollar Champion was not happy with the newcomer and has decided to teach him a lesson.

The match between the two superstars will be interesting. Many believe that Hudson deserves the win to get ahead as a top star. Meanwhile, Grimes has played every character given to him well. Losing his hair could allow him to reinvent his character and do something different on NXT.

However, NXT could surprise the fans at TakeOver: WarGames and give Grimes the victory. It would allow The Technical Savage to shave Hudson's hair instead.

The angle would be no less than a surprise as the new superstar has been using his height and looks to get over with the WWE Universe. Losing his hair will definitely be a setback for Hudson.

Edited by Angana Roy