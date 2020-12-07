NXT TakeOver: WarGames - 5 Superstars that can appear at the WWE PPV after Sting’s AEW debut

We are a few hours away from WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames which will be the last event of the Black and Gold brand in 2020. The match card is stacked with two huge WarGames matches and a Championship match booked for the show. Interestingly, the NXT Championship as well as the NXT Women’s Championship won’t be on the line tonight.

Last week, AEW had the entire pro wrestling business buzzing with excitement after Sting made his debut for the promotion. It was shocking for a few viewers while others welcomed the surprise. Thus, Triple H could be looking at a surprise appearance on his show in order to compete with the hype surrounding their direct competitors. That said, it is highly unlikely that a non-WWE Superstar will make an appearance so this list will only discuss the top names from the main roster who can pull off something like this on such short notice.

In this list, we will take a look at top Superstars who can make an appearance at NXT TakeOver: WarGames tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Kevin Owens (from WWE SmackDown)

Kevin Owens can handle this kind of pressure

The expectations are always high from a WWE NXT TakeOver. Given that it is WarGames and the Black and Gold brand’s last event of the year, there’s a lot of excitement for the show. The only issue is that NXT, as a brand, has lost a part of its charm. Bringing someone like Kevin Owens will help WWE in tackling that issue quite well.

Owens’ appearance on NXT last week helped the show’s TRP, and he ended up trending for the entire day on Twitter, attracting a lot more attention towards the show. Moreover, KO has a history with WarGames events. We saw him make a surprise appearance last year when he joined Tommaso Ciampa’s team in the match against The Undisputed Era.

Triple H on NXT alumni:



"Kevin Owens competing at WarGames was something he had been on me about forever, about wanting to come and do something. Almost everyone who comes through the door and then leaves is asking if they can come back and be a part of it again." [@YahooSports] pic.twitter.com/Nsx0lXY7oC — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 10, 2020

This time, the match card is stacked, so it is impossible to have him compete in a match. But a mere appearance from him can help elevate the entertainment quotient of the program by manifold. Kevin Owens is never a bad bet, especially if it comes to the link between him and NXT. Triple H can definitely trust him to stir things up at the WWE pay-per-view tonight.

Kevin Owens is currently involved in a feud with Roman Reigns, and the two are set to lock horns for the Universal Championship at WWE TLC. An appearance from him at tonight’s show will draw more attention towards that feud and will keep the fans excited for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.