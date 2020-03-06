NXT’s Tegan Nox on possible intergender wrestling in WWE and dream match with Molly Holly

Since her return to action, Tegan Nox has taken on some of WWE’s most dangerous matches, competing in a Street Fight with Dakota Kai at TakeOver: Portland and in a Steel Cage on this week’s NXT.

But before signing with WWE, Nox cut her teeth on the UK indie scene, competing in promotions including Attack! Pro Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, and Fight Club: Pro.

During her time in Attack!, Nox had intergender matches with male wrestlers such as Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews and El Ligero.

While intergender matches are frequently seen on the indie scene and Tessa Blanchard is the current Impact Champion, WWE has shied away from having women wrestle men in recent years.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Nox said that she’d love to see WWE do intergender matches again and hopes they will one day bring them back.

“I'd love to see WWE doing intergender wrestling,” Tegan said. “Me and Candice (LeRae) actually talk about this a lot because obviously we both from intergender backgrounds.

"When it’s done right it’s absolutely beautiful to watch so I think WWE definitely does have the platform and we've teased or a little bit with Johnny (Gargano) and Candice and Zelina (Vega) and Andrade.

“It can be done right and if it's done right it's incredible. So I'm hoping one day that we actually get a chance to do it.”

Another match Tegan would love to have is with WWE legend Molly Holly, who also competed in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble.

“Molly Holly is at the top of my list,” Tegan said. “At the Royal Rumble in January, just to see her work in person was so mind-blowing.

“Unfortunately I didn't get in the ring with her but I did talk to her for a while afterwards.”

But Tegan did get some Rumble time with Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. “She’s another one that's really high on my list,” Tegan continued.

“That was a big deal for me. She is one of the nicest human beings, they are the nicest people I've ever met.

“So I'd like to wrestle Molly Holly and then if Beth's got some time and she wants to wrestle too, let's do it.”

The Rumble is also the highlight of Tegan’s WWE career so far and the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

“The Rumble has been my favorite Pay-Per-View since I was a child it’s one that I was always allowed to watch live.

“So it was always a goal for me to be on that but I've been so lucky, even with the injuries.

“I've been able to be on the Royal Rumble, I was on TakeOver in NXT’s first female street fight, I’ve been on SmackDown.

"It's incredible. I've been so lucky. So to pick one it would have to be the Rumble, but I've had so many incredible and special moments that I'm a happy girl.”