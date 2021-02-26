NXT UK results (February 25th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Highlights

Ahead of this week's NXT UK, a grudge match between Xia Brookside and long-time rival Nina Samuels had been announced, with the loser of the bout becoming the personal assistant of the winner for a month.

Also announced was a championship match, with Pretty Deadly taking aim at Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. As well as this, NXT UK newcomer Bailey Matthews took on inaugural NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate, and Aiofe Valkyrie went head-to-head with UK independent wrestling star Lana Austin.

Future matches for the show with also announced on this show for the weeks ahead, including a mixed tag team match.

Here are the full results of this week's NXT UK.

NXT UK opens with Xia Brookside vs Nina Samuels

In the opening match of NXT UK, the longstanding feud between Xia Brookside and Nina Samuels came to a head, with high stakes - whoever lost would become the other's personal assistant for a month.

Brookside entered first, followed by Samuels. Xia Brookside quickly set to her rival, launching into a fierce assault. Nina Samuels tried to avoid this by getting out of the ring, but was followed by her rival. Samuels prevented the pair from getting counted out by throwing Brookside back in.

Samuels then began fighting back, and held Brookside in a chin lock before transitioning into an armbar. After Brookside escaped this, she went at Samuels with a series of strikes and attempted to pin her, but she kicked out at two. Samuels then laid into Brookside at the side of the ring, and the pair almost got counted out once more.

Nina Samuels then tried to assault Brookside with a handbag, who kicked it out of her hands and used a suplex to pin Samuels for the win. With that, the star earned herself an assistant on NXT in the form of Nina Samuels.

Winner: Xia Brookside

Grade: B-